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Metal Stocks Set To Rally? Expert Picks These Metal Sectors As Aluminium Prices Rebound

Metal Stocks Set To Rally? Expert Picks These Metal Sectors As Aluminium Prices Rebound

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 3:20 PM IST

The metal sector is back in focus as aluminium production hits record highs and commodity prices show signs of recovery. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes aluminium is nearing a key support zone, while zinc has already started gaining strength and copper could also witness a rebound. He expects the metal pack to continue outperforming after recent corrections, with Hindalco and NALCO emerging as his preferred stock picks. Watch the full analysis to understand the outlook for metal prices, Vedanta's Q1 business updates, and the opportunities investors should keep on their radar.

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