Midcap Mutual Fund Flows Rise 12%! Are Investors Turning Bullish Again?

Are investors turning bullish on midcaps and smallcaps again? Fresh mutual fund flow data suggests the trend remains strong. In this exclusive interaction with Business Today TV, Shweta Rajani of Anand Rathi Wealth explains that overall mutual fund inflows in the first half of July have increased by 11–12% compared with the same period in June. Midcap funds have already attracted nearly ₹3,000 crore in just the first half of the month, broadly matching June's strong pace, while smallcap fund inflows also remain resilient. What does this indicate about investor sentiment, SIP flows and the outlook for broader markets? Watch this exclusive analysis to understand where smart money is heading and what it means for your portfolio.