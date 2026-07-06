Missed Dixon's Multibagger Rally? Experts Say The Next Move May Have Just Begun

Dixon Technologies is back in focus after a leading brokerage reiterated its bullish stance and raised its target price, signalling meaningful upside from current levels. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes the stock has completed a healthy phase of price and time correction after its spectacular multibagger rally. He says improving prospects for India's electronics manufacturing sector, stabilising mobile demand, and Dixon's leadership in the EMS space could support another leg of growth. Watch the full analysis to understand whether this is the right time to consider Dixon Technologies for your portfolio.