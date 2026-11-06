M&M Q2 Earnings: Auto Business Powers Growth, Farm Segment Faces Pressure | Rajesh Jejurikar

Mahindra and Mahindra reports a 25% surge in consolidated Q2 revenue and profit, but the automaker is navigating a sharp divergence between its booming auto segment and a sluggish farm equipment market. In this exclusive Business Today Earnings Special episode, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Auto and Farm Business at M&M, breaks down the quarterly numbers. Jejurikar details why the company lowered its FY27 tractor industry growth guidance to flat, citing an 87% monsoon deficit, low reservoir levels, and severe commodity inflation, with rubber prices surging over 40%. Conversely, the SUV segment posted robust 26% volume growth, driven by premiumization. Tune in to understand the margin protection strategies, upcoming SUV launch pipeline, and the crude oil macroeconomic market pricing outlook.