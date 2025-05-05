M&M Q4 Earnings | Profit Up 20% At ₹2,437 Crore, Revenue Up 25% At ₹31,353, ₹25.30/Share Dividend

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported strong Q4 results, beating market estimates with a 19.6% rise in net profit to ₹2,437 crore compared to ₹2,000 crore last year. Revenue surged 24.5% to ₹31,353 crore, up from ₹25,183 crore. EBITDA jumped 42% to ₹4,219 crore. Farm operations EBIT grew 51% to ₹1,250 crore, while automotive EBIT rose 28% to ₹2,306 crore. Margins remained stable across segments. The company also declared a ₹25.30 per share dividend. For FY25, net profit stood at ₹11,855 crore and revenue at ₹1.18 lakh crore. Strong performance in both farm and auto segments highlights M&M’s continued growth momentum. Watch Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto & Farm Sector, M&M, on Q4 Results and Future Growth Plans.