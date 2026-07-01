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M&M Sales Jump 37% In June, UV And CV Segments Drive Strong Growth

M&M Sales Jump 37% In June, UV And CV Segments Drive Strong Growth

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026, 3:27 PM IST

 

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported a strong set of monthly auto sales numbers, delivering a 37% year-on-year jump in total sales for June. The company sold around one lakh vehicles during the month, driven by robust demand across both utility vehicles and commercial segments. Domestic UV sales rose 28%, while domestic commercial vehicle sales increased by 35%, highlighting broad-based strength in the auto business. The performance reflects continued momentum in India’s passenger and commercial vehicle demand cycle. Industry peers such as Maruti Suzuki also posted healthy growth, indicating a sustained recovery and strong underlying demand across the automobile sector in June.

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