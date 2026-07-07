MOFSL Top Stock Picks: ICICI Bank, Airtel, Titan, M&M And Midcap Winners | Siddhartha Khemka

With markets trading near record highs, investors are looking for quality stock ideas across large-cap and mid-cap segments. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remains positive on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Titan, and Eternal among large caps. In the mid-cap space, he prefers Radico Khaitan, Indian Hotels, Arvind Limited, Dixon Technologies, Coforge, and RBL Bank. According to him, banking, telecom, consumption, digital businesses, and select technology stocks continue to offer attractive long-term opportunities.