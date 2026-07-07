Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
MOFSL Top Stock Picks: ICICI Bank, Airtel, Titan, M&M And Midcap Winners | Siddhartha Khemka

MOFSL Top Stock Picks: ICICI Bank, Airtel, Titan, M&M And Midcap Winners | Siddhartha Khemka

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 9:09 PM IST

With markets trading near record highs, investors are looking for quality stock ideas across large-cap and mid-cap segments. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, remains positive on ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Titan, and Eternal among large caps. In the mid-cap space, he prefers Radico Khaitan, Indian Hotels, Arvind Limited, Dixon Technologies, Coforge, and RBL Bank. According to him, banking, telecom, consumption, digital businesses, and select technology stocks continue to offer attractive long-term opportunities.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended