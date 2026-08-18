Molbio Diagnostics On IPO Funds, Global Expansion And Truenat Growth

Molbio Diagnostics made its stock market debut at ₹980, a premium of over 21 per cent to its issue price of ₹807, after raising around ₹940 crore through its IPO. The company plans to deploy the fresh capital towards a new R&D facility and manufacturing automation, while expanding its presence across developed markets including the US and Europe. Business Today TV speaks to Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Molbio Diagnostics, on the company's post-IPO growth plans, Truenat's expansion into new disease areas, international opportunities, digital pathology, veterinary diagnostics and the road ahead.