Motherson Sumi Wiring Q1 Results | CFO & COO On Profit Dip, EV Growth & Expansion Plans

Business Today speaks to Gulshan Pahuja, Chief Financial Officer, and Anurag Gahlot, Chief Operating Officer of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (MSWIL), to discuss the company’s Q1 FY26 performance. Despite a 4% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹143 crore, the company reported strong revenue growth of 14.2% to ₹2,494 crore, driven by new vehicle model launches and increased content per vehicle. The management addresses the reasons behind the dip in operating margins, which narrowed to 9.8% due to ramp-up costs at Greenfield projects. They also share insights into MSWIL’s growing electric vehicle (EV) segment, which now contributes 5.4% of total revenue, and reiterate their commitment to future-ready capacity expansion in alignment with OEM demand. The discussion also highlights the company’s continued debt-free status and its strategic focus areas for the upcoming quarters.