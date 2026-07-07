Motilal Oswal View: Why ICICI Bank And HDFC Bank May Lead Banking Stocks

Private banking stocks are back in focus as improving credit growth, healthy asset quality, and attractive valuations strengthen the sector's outlook. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes the recent consolidation has created a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. He remains positive on ICICI Bank for its consistent growth and industry-leading profitability, while HDFC Bank is showing strong momentum in both deposits and advances. He also likes AU Small Finance Bank for its robust growth prospects.