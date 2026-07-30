M.P. Set To Become India's Next Telecom Manufacturing Hub | ₹2,000 Cr Investment Planned | Sources

Madhya Pradesh is set to receive a major boost in telecom manufacturing as leading companies prepare significant investments in a new Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Gwalior. Aishwarya Patil, Business Today TV Correspondent, reports that Dixon Technologies, HFCL, Sigma SJS, Envere, and other companies are expected to invest nearly ₹2,000 crore in the first phase of the project. The initiative is backed by the Department of Telecommunications and the Madhya Pradesh government, with an MoU expected to be announced shortly. The project aims to strengthen India's telecom manufacturing ecosystem and create new industrial opportunities.