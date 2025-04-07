MPC Meet Begins: Will RBI Slash Rates by 25bps on April 9? Ajay Srivastava Weighs In

With the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kicking off its first meet of FY26, all eyes are on the central bank’s stance amid moderating inflation. The key policy decision will be announced on April 9. In a conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting, expects a 25bps rate cut in this round. However, he raises a critical question—will this cut actually benefit borrowers? Drawing parallels with the U.S. Fed’s rate moves, Srivastava warns that transmission remains a big challenge. Will the expected cut translate into lower borrowing costs? Or will it remain just a symbolic move?