scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
MPC Meet Begins: Will RBI Slash Rates by 25bps on April 9? Ajay Srivastava Weighs In

Feedback

MPC Meet Begins: Will RBI Slash Rates by 25bps on April 9? Ajay Srivastava Weighs In

 

With the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kicking off its first meet of FY26, all eyes are on the central bank’s stance amid moderating inflation. The key policy decision will be announced on April 9. In a conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting, expects a 25bps rate cut in this round. However, he raises a critical question—will this cut actually benefit borrowers? Drawing parallels with the U.S. Fed’s rate moves, Srivastava warns that transmission remains a big challenge. Will the expected cut translate into lower borrowing costs? Or will it remain just a symbolic move?

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement