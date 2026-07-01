MSC Deal Lifts Adani Ports As Brokerages See Strong Upside Beyond ₹2,000 Per Share

Adani Ports gained momentum after MSC acquired a 49% stake in Vizhinjam Port in a $1.4 billion deal, prompting several brokerages to raise their outlook on the stock. Jefferies, Nomura and Motilal Oswal Financial Services have issued bullish target prices above ₹2,000, citing stronger cargo visibility, capacity expansion and improving balance sheet strength. G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, believes Adani Ports has a unique business model where both rising imports and exports support long-term cargo growth. He remains optimistic on the company’s medium- to long-term prospects, expecting the stock to move beyond the ₹2,000 mark.