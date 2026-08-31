MSCI Rebalancing Today: Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy & Grow In Focus

MSCI rebalancing is expected to drive significant passive trading activity, with around $5 billion in turnover estimated and nearly $4 billion through the closing window. Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy and Grow are set to enter, while SBI Cards, Balakrishna Industries and Astral are being removed. Ajay Bagga, Sr. Market Veteran, says investors should avoid blindly following index moves as stocks can see “buy the rumour, sell the fact” action. He also highlights banks, NBFCs, power, renewables, energy security, defence, government infrastructure and small industrials as sectors that could remain well positioned.