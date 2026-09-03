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Mutual Fund Flows: SIP Investments Stay Strong Even As Equity Inflows May Decline 10–15%

Mutual Fund Flows: SIP Investments Stay Strong Even As Equity Inflows May Decline 10–15%

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 3, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026, 4:52 PM IST

Equity mutual fund inflows could see a modest decline in August, with net sales potentially falling 10–15% from the previous month. However, SIP investments are expected to remain resilient, providing continued support to equity mutual fund flows. Shweta Rajani, Mutual Fund Head, Anand Rathi Wealth, says monthly SIP contributions could remain around ₹31,600 crore, even as lump-sum flows soften. The latest trends indicate that investors continue to prefer systematic investing despite changing market conditions. While official AMFI data is awaited, the early numbers offer an important indication of how money is moving across equity mutual funds and SIPs, and what investors should watch going forward.

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