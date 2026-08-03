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MV Electrosystems' IPO Comes With A Strong Order Book And Growth Plans

MV Electrosystems' IPO Comes With A Strong Order Book And Growth Plans

Aastha Chopra
Aastha Chopra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 5:02 PM IST

BTTV's Aastha Chopra spoke to Mohit Vohra, Non Executive Director and Ajay Kumar, Chief Financial Officer after the company announced its IPO. 

 

In this interview, the management discussed the rationale behind the public issue, the utilisation of IPO proceeds, and the company's strategy to strengthen its position in India's railway technology sector. 

 

They highlighted that MV electrosystems limited indigenous rail propulsion technology, strong order book exceeding ₹1,000 crore, working capital requirements, investments in research and development, and future manufacturing expansion plans. The management also shared their outlook on Indian Railways' growing opportunities, upcoming product pipeline, and long-term business growth. 

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