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Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 Results | Revenue Jumps 78%, Profit Up, Global Growth In Focus

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q1 Results | Revenue Jumps 78%, Profit Up, Global Growth In Focus

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya has reported a strong start to FY27 with consolidated revenue surging 78% year-on-year to ₹2,684 crore, while EBITDA rose 40% and net profit increased 5.7%. India operations continued to deliver healthy growth, while the Cayman business posted robust gains and the UK business remained steady. However, sequential profitability softened as EBITDA and net profit declined quarter-on-quarter amid higher expenses. The hospital chain also maintained a comfortable balance sheet with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, supporting its long-term expansion plans. Join us LIVE as we decode Narayana Hrudayalaya's Q1 earnings, key financial metrics, India and overseas business performance, margins, balance sheet strength, and what the management outlook means for investors going forward.

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