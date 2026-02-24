National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 Targets ₹4.6 Lakh Crore, Unlocks ₹16.7 Lakh Crore Assets

In a major push to accelerate infrastructure growth, the government has unveiled National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0, aiming to raise ₹4.6 lakh crore over the next five years while unlocking ₹16.7 lakh crore in asset value. Launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the revamped programme is more than two-and-a-half times larger than the first monetisation plan, which mobilised over ₹4 lakh crore. The new pipeline envisages private investments worth ₹5.8 lakh crore, with highways and logistics parks forming the largest share of the monetisation basket, followed by power, ports, railways, coal and mines. The plan aims to crowd in private capital and supercharge India’s infrastructure funding cycle.