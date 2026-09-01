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NBFC Stocks: Why Strong Growth, Tech Edge & Better GDP Could Drive The Next Rally

NBFC Stocks: Why Strong Growth, Tech Edge & Better GDP Could Drive The Next Rally

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 4:50 PM IST

NBFCs are emerging as a key growth segment within financial services, supported by strong capitalisation, healthy asset quality and rising consumption. Asit Bhandarkar, Senior Fund Manager - Equity, JM Financial AMC, explains why NBFCs could have a higher growth lever as India’s GDP improves. He highlights their strong technology adoption, which is helping NBFCs expand their reach faster and serve customers more efficiently. The broader financial services theme also remains attractive, extending beyond lenders to asset management companies, insurance firms and other financial businesses. With consumption expected to remain supportive, NBFCs could offer investors an important opportunity within the financial services space.

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