New-Age Stocks To Lead Big Rally | Ashish Chaturmohta's Top Picks Revealed

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 1, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 1, 2025, 2:39 PM IST

With strong macro tailwinds from GST rate cuts, interest rate cuts, and changes in income-tax slabs, market sentiment is shifting decisively toward high-growth consumption and new-age digital businesses. According to market expert Ashish, discretionary spending is moving beyond basic needs and toward experiences and technology-enabled services—a trend expected to drive the next leg of market outperformance. His PMS remains overweight on new-age sectors, highlighting names such as Zomato, Paytm, CarTrade, and Delhivery, which are witnessing 25–30% revenue growth alongside profitability improvement. With Paytm narrowing losses, CarTrade dominating the used-car marketplace, and Zomato scaling new verticals, the space is positioned for re-rating and sustained upside.

