New Labour Codes Take Effect: Market Eyes Impact On Gig Economy, Delivery Platforms And Key Stocks

India’s new labour codes have come into force, reshaping regulations around wages, leave, working hours, and workplace security for nearly the entire workforce, including gig and platform workers. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager at Shree Rama Managers, says the reform marks a major step toward simplified compliance and stronger labour protection—especially for gig workers in quick commerce and food delivery. Companies like Zomato’s parent Eternal and Blinkit have welcomed the move, calling it positive for social security. However, platforms may face short-term cost pressure, with estimates suggesting an added ₹1.5–₹2.5 per order. Basumallick expects companies to offset this through pricing adjustments and subscription models, while long-term consumption benefits could strengthen the broader economy and markets.