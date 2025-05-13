Business Today
New To Investing? Start With These 5 Long-Term Stocks

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • May 13, 2025,
  • Updated May 13, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

Looking to build a solid stock portfolio for the next 5 years but don’t quite understand the complexities of the market? Market expert Kush Ghodasara shares five beginner-friendly stock recommendations that are perfect for long-term investors who want to stay calm amid global noise like trade wars and economic shifts.

 

Tata Motors leads the list, with a strong outlook as it stands to benefit from easing trade tensions — suggested stop loss is ₹640 with a 5-year target of ₹1,100. Bharti Airtel, another top pick, has a promising growth trajectory with a target of ₹2,200. Tata Consumer, while a slower mover, is expected to become a multibagger, with a stop loss around ₹980 and a long-term target of ₹1,600. As the hospitality sector gears up for a boom, Lemon Tree Hotels is also on the watchlist, with a stop loss of ₹110 and a potential target of ₹240. Lastly, IREDA is seen as a high-potential pick in the green energy space, with a 5-year target of ₹240 and stop loss at ₹140. 

