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Newly Retired Or Getting Retired Soon? Mrin Agarwal Shares The Investment Mistake You Should Know

Newly Retired Or Getting Retired Soon? Mrin Agarwal Shares The Investment Mistake You Should Know

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026, 3:03 PM IST

 

 

Retirement planning is not just about building wealth but also protecting it. Mrin Agarwal, CEO, Finsafe, advises retirees to avoid chasing high returns through risky or unregulated investment options. She cautions against lower-rated corporate bonds, fractional real estate, invoice discounting and P2P lending, as these investments may appear safe but carry significant risks. Agarwal also highlights the importance of understanding sequence of returns risk, which can impact retirement income if markets fall early in retirement. She recommends sticking to regulated investment products, maintaining a balanced portfolio and prioritising capital protection to ensure stable income and long-term financial security.

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