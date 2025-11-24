Nifty 30,000 Coming Soon? Deven Choksey Sees A Strong Market Ahead

Market expert and DR Choksey FinServ Managing Director Deven Choksey believes the market environment is strong and improving, supported by robust Q2 earnings, higher margins, and gradually rising consumption levels. He highlights that lower cost structures, improving demand, direct tax savings up to ₹20 lakh per individual, and GST reductions are expected to significantly boost spending in the second half of the financial year. With these combined tailwinds, he sees continued growth through FY26-27 and expects the market to catch up quickly. Choksey even suggests that Nifty could touch 30,000 by the first half of 2026, driven by strong fundamentals and liquidity support. Overall sentiment, he says, is buoyant, promising, and geared for further upside.