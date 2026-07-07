Nifty Above 24,500: I.T. Stocks Rally, But Is This Value Buying Or A Dead Cat Bounce?

A sharp rally in I.T. stocks has sparked fresh optimism, but the sector still faces several headwinds. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes the next two quarters could remain soft due to global macro uncertainty, AI-led disruption, and delayed client decision-making. While select mid-cap names such as Coforge continue to offer stock-specific opportunities, he remains underweight on large-cap I.T. companies for now. According to him, strong order inflows are yet to translate into faster execution.