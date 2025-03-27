Nifty Adds 6.7% This Month; Best March Since 2019

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally on Thursday, March 27th, the second-last trading session of the financial year 2024-25. Both the Nifty and Sensex surged, signaling a positive end to the fiscal year. At approximately 1:40 PM, the Nifty was trading at 23,604.85, up by 118.00 points (0.50%), while the Sensex climbed to 77,670.75, gaining 382.25 points (0.49%). In this video, we delve into the key factors driving this market surge. We explore the leading sectors, with Nifty PSU Bank topping the charts with a 1.5% increase, followed closely by the Oil & Gas sector, which saw a 0.9% rise. However, not all sectors are experiencing gains. Nifty Pharma and Healthcare faced significant declines, dropping by 1.1%, while the Nifty Auto sector felt the impact of the newly announced US tariffs by President Donald Trump. Join us, as we analyze the market dynamics, discuss the sector-specific performances, and provide insights into what this rally means for investors. We'll also examine the potential implications of the US tariffs on the auto industry and how they might affect the broader market. Stay tuned for expert analysis and market updates!