Advertisement
Nifty At Record High, But Risk Ahead? Shankar Sharma Reveals Market Reality

  • New Delhi ,
  • Dec 1, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 1, 2025, 7:43 PM IST

 

Nifty may be hitting record highs, but the real story lies beneath the surface. According to a leading global investor, both the US and Indian markets have been laggards for the past 15-18 months despite headline indices remaining strong. The rally has been extremely narrow, driven by just 5–7 heavyweight stocks, masking the weakness in the broader market—similar to the situation in the US. Meanwhile, massive opportunities are emerging elsewhere: China, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, and Latin America. His global portfolio now holds 40% exposure in China and has delivered 20–21% returns YTD despite recent corrections. With AI-driven spending cooling and risk moving out of the US, the global market cycle is shifting rapidly.

