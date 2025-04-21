Nifty Bank Hits All Time High: Should You Invest In PSU Stocks? Nilesh Jain's Take On SBI

In this episode of Daily Calls, Nilesh Jain, Head VP-Technical and Derivatives Research, provides expert advice for an investor holding 1,000 shares of State Bank of India (SBI) at ₹184 per share. With SBI currently trading at ₹819, the investor is sitting on substantial profits. Nilesh discusses whether it would be wise to continue holding the stock for further gains or book profits now. He highlights the strength of SBI’s fundamentals, projecting that the stock could reach ₹1,200 to ₹1,500 over the next two years. Nilesh also recommends maintaining a trailing stop loss at ₹700 to manage risk while keeping the long-term position intact.