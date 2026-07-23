Nifty, Bank Nifty & Top Trading Picks | Market Masters With Prashant Shah

Welcome to Business Today TV! In this edition of Market Masters, Shailendra Bhatnagar connects with Prashant Shah, Founder & CEO of Definedge Securities, to decode the market's tight consolidation around the crucial 24,000 Nifty level. With Brent crude surging past $95 a barrel and large-cap heavyweights lagging, discover why the real momentum lies within the mid-cap, small-cap, and micro-cap spaces. Prashant Shah unveils his rule-based "Momentify" strategy, breaking down top sector trends across Auto, Pharma, Defense, and Chemicals. Plus, get an exclusive breakdown of his statistical Top 10 Mid & Small-Cap Momentum Portfolio featuring top picks like HFCL, Federal Bank, Bharat Forge, Laurus Labs, and Anand Rathi Wealth. Tune in now for actionable market insights!