Nifty Below 24,400, Sensex Falls 200 Points; Adani, Tata Motors Lead Losses, PSU Banks Hit

The Indian stock market closed in the red on Tuesday, May 6, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex dropped 156 points to close at 80,641, while the Nifty 50 fell 82 points to 24,379.60. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks fared worse, with the BSE Midcap index losing 2.16% and the Smallcap index plunging 2.33%. As a result, investors saw nearly ₹6 lakh crore wiped out in a single session, with the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms falling from ₹427 lakh crore to ₹421 lakh crore. Adani, Tata Motors, and PSU banks led the losses.