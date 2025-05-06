Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Nifty Below 24,400, Sensex Falls 200 Points; Adani, Tata Motors Lead Losses, PSU Banks Hit

Nifty Below 24,400, Sensex Falls 200 Points; Adani, Tata Motors Lead Losses, PSU Banks Hit

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 6, 2025,
  • Updated May 6, 2025, 6:04 PM IST

The Indian stock market closed in the red on Tuesday, May 6, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex dropped 156 points to close at 80,641, while the Nifty 50 fell 82 points to 24,379.60. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks fared worse, with the BSE Midcap index losing 2.16% and the Smallcap index plunging 2.33%. As a result, investors saw nearly ₹6 lakh crore wiped out in a single session, with the market capitalization of BSE-listed firms falling from ₹427 lakh crore to ₹421 lakh crore. Adani, Tata Motors, and PSU banks led the losses.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended