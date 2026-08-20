Nifty Bounces Back After 7-Day Fall, Relief Rally Or Fresh Uptrend? Piyush Pandey Decodes

Indian equities are attempting a strong rebound after a seven-session losing streak, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,200 mark and the Sensex gaining over 600 points on Thursday. IT and financial stocks are leading the recovery, but elevated crude prices, rupee weakness, global bond yields and foreign investor flows remain key factors for Dalal Street.

On Business Today, Piyush Pandey, Senior Vice President and Equity Research Analyst at Centrum, joins us to decode the market rebound and assess whether this is the start of a sustained recovery or merely a relief rally. He discusses the Nifty outlook, IT stocks amid the AI disruption debate, banking and financials, valuations, FII versus DII flows and the key sectors and stocks investors should watch. Pandey had earlier highlighted attractive valuations in Indian IT stocks despite concerns over AI-led disruption.

Watch the full conversation for Piyush Pandey’s market outlook, stock ideas and key risks for Indian equities.