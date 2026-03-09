Business Today
Nifty Correction After All-Time High: Opportunity Or Warning?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 9, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026, 7:19 PM IST

 

After hitting an all-time high of 26,341 following the Indo-US trade deal announcement, markets have witnessed a sharp correction. The Nifty has fallen nearly 2,600 points in just 34 days, triggering significant volatility across the market. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks have been hit even harder, leaving many investors worried about their portfolios. Experts say this correction highlights the importance of diversification and avoiding recency bias while investing. Maintaining a balanced allocation between large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks can help reduce risk during such volatile phases. Interestingly, despite the correction, small-cap funds continue to receive positive inflows, indicating that retail investors are using the dip to build long-term positions. With fundamentals still intact in many sectors, experts believe disciplined investors should stay focused on long-term portfolio balance.

