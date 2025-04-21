Nifty Crosses 24,000: What’s Fueling Market Comeback? | Kranthi Bathini Explains

In this episode of Daily Calls, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Research at WealthMills Securities, discusses the phenomenal recovery of the Indian markets, with Nifty surpassing the 24,000 mark. He highlights how India's market resilience is drawing global attention, particularly amidst the ongoing tariff war. While the Indian market has proven to be less impacted compared to other emerging economies, Bathini suggests that the worst may be behind us, though caution is still required due to global uncertainties. He emphasises how domestic consumption in India is driving foreign portfolio flows back into the country, positioning India as a leader in the emerging market space.