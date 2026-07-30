Nifty, Earnings & Fed: Devarsh Vakil's Complete Market Outlook

Is this the right time to put fresh money into the stock market, or should investors wait for more clarity? In this exclusive conversation, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, shares his outlook on the Indian equity market following the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and the latest earnings season. With the Nifty and Sensex witnessing volatile trade and IT stocks leading the rally, we discuss whether the momentum can continue, which sectors look most promising, and how retail investors should position their portfolios in the current market environment. From market valuations and earnings to sector-specific opportunities and key risks, this interview offers practical insights for every investor navigating today's market.