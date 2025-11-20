Nifty Eyes New Highs, Lifted By FII Buying, IT & Financials | Market Commentary

Markets opened the day on a strong note with the Nifty hovering near a fresh record high at 26,130, supported by gains in IT, two-wheelers, metals, and select financials. NVIDIA’s strong Wall Street performance lifted sentiment in the tech space, while Hero MotoCorp and major metal counters continued their upward momentum. Joining the discussion, Gaurav Dua, CIO at Standard Chartered Securities, highlighted improving India-US trade cues, GST reforms, and expected rate cuts as key macro tailwinds. Dua remains bullish on financials, consumption, IT’s revival, and a multi-year structural upcycle in non-ferrous metals. He advises a balanced portfolio with preference for large caps, select midcaps, and metal ETFs, while staying cautious on overheated real estate, expensive pharma, and high-PE new-age stocks.