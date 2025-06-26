Nifty Eyes Record Highs: Market Outlook & Strategy For Next Quarter

As the June F&O series wraps up, market expert Mitesh Panchal shares his outlook for the new series and the broader market trend leading up to Diwali. With Nifty finding strong support in the 24,500–25,000 range and global volatility subsiding, the stage appears set for a potential breakout to fresh all-time highs. In this episode, Panchal outlines his 3–4 month strategy, urging investors to adopt an aggressive stance in select indices and sectors. He identifies Reliance Industries, L&T, and Maruti as key frontline large-cap picks, while expressing strong conviction in commodity-linked sectors like metals, fertilisers, and sugar. He also highlights the Nifty Next 50, Bank Nifty, and Midcap Nifty as indices likely to outperform. As we approach the festive season, is the market gearing up for a record-setting rally? Tune in for a detailed roadmap.