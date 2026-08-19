Nifty Falls For 7th Straight Session: Is This A Buying Opportunity? Sharad Avasthi Explains

Indian equity markets remain under pressure as the Nifty extends its losing streak and investors grapple with rising crude oil prices, global bond yield concerns and heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Despite the recent weakness, corporate earnings have delivered their strongest growth in several quarters, while foreign investors have returned as net buyers in Indian equities. In this edition of Market Today, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, analyses whether the current correction is creating fresh opportunities for investors, the sectors likely to outperform, key risks to watch and his outlook for the Nifty and Sensex in the coming months. Tune in for actionable market insights, stock ideas and a detailed view on where Indian markets may be headed next.