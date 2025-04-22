Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
NIFTY Headed To 30K? Infra, Financials, Real Estate In Focus : Abhishek Basumallick

NIFTY Headed To 30K? Infra, Financials, Real Estate In Focus : Abhishek Basumallick

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager of Shree Rama Managers, shares his insights on the current market trajectory and highlights the sectors that are poised for growth. He discusses how the NIFTY is on track to test the 30,000 mark, although the timeline remains uncertain. While acknowledging market fluctuations in the short term, Abhishek remains confident in the long-term upward movement. He points out that sectors like financials, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate are expected to lead the rally. With the possibility of interest rate cuts, he sees positive impacts on sectors like real estate and its ancillaries, including cement, steel, and ceramics. Moreover, a rural recovery driven by good monsoons could provide a boost to FMCG and consumer durables. Abhishek concludes that while the next couple of months may bring some volatility, the outlook remains positive as global uncertainties begin to ease.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended