NIFTY Headed To 30K? Infra, Financials, Real Estate In Focus : Abhishek Basumallick

Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager of Shree Rama Managers, shares his insights on the current market trajectory and highlights the sectors that are poised for growth. He discusses how the NIFTY is on track to test the 30,000 mark, although the timeline remains uncertain. While acknowledging market fluctuations in the short term, Abhishek remains confident in the long-term upward movement. He points out that sectors like financials, infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, and real estate are expected to lead the rally. With the possibility of interest rate cuts, he sees positive impacts on sectors like real estate and its ancillaries, including cement, steel, and ceramics. Moreover, a rural recovery driven by good monsoons could provide a boost to FMCG and consumer durables. Abhishek concludes that while the next couple of months may bring some volatility, the outlook remains positive as global uncertainties begin to ease.