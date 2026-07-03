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Nifty Near 24,300: Is The Market Finally Ready For A Big Breakout? Expert Explains

Nifty Near 24,300: Is The Market Finally Ready For A Big Breakout? Expert Explains

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 2:24 PM IST

After nearly two years of market volatility, sentiment is finally showing signs of improvement. Devang Mehta, Deputy MD & CIO – Equity, Spark Capital Private Wealth, explains why the market outlook has turned more positive. He highlights falling crude oil prices, strong domestic investor participation, healthy earnings growth in mid- and small-cap stocks, and India's strong macroeconomic outlook as key positives. While global uncertainties remain, he believes the risk-reward equation has improved, making the current market setup more favorable for investors. Watch the full discussion to understand what could drive the next phase of the market rally.

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