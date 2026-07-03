Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Nifty Near 24,400! Buy The Rally Or Book Profits? | Arun Kejriwal LIVE

Nifty Near 24,400! Buy The Rally Or Book Profits? | Arun Kejriwal LIVE

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

The Indian stock market is flashing strong signs of a bullish reversal as the Nifty firmly holds the crucial 24,300 mark. Easing global macro pressures, softening crude oil, and lessening geopolitical tensions have combined to trigger a major sentiment shift on Dalal Street. In this episode of Market Commentary, Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with veteran market expert Arun Kejriwal to dissect what lies ahead. Kejriwal analyzes the critical 24,600 chart level, maps out key sectors to watch - bincluding the booming power and infrastructure spaces - and shares a reality check on structural themes like the upcoming Q1 earnings season and the rising tide of new domestic investors.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended