Nifty Near 24,400! Buy The Rally Or Book Profits? | Arun Kejriwal LIVE

The Indian stock market is flashing strong signs of a bullish reversal as the Nifty firmly holds the crucial 24,300 mark. Easing global macro pressures, softening crude oil, and lessening geopolitical tensions have combined to trigger a major sentiment shift on Dalal Street. In this episode of Market Commentary, Shailendra Bhatnagar sits down with veteran market expert Arun Kejriwal to dissect what lies ahead. Kejriwal analyzes the critical 24,600 chart level, maps out key sectors to watch - bincluding the booming power and infrastructure spaces - and shares a reality check on structural themes like the upcoming Q1 earnings season and the rising tide of new domestic investors.