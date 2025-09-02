Business Today
NIFTY Outlook 2025–26: New Highs by March? | Ashish Chaturmohta, JM Financial

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

NIFTY has been in a year-long consolidation phase, lagging behind global markets, with the rupee at record lows and precious metals like gold and silver on the rise. Despite persistent FII outflows, the index has shown resilience by holding above its 200-day moving average near 24,000. In this exclusive conversation, Ashish Chaturmohta, Managing Director, PMS at JM Financial, shares his outlook on the Indian equity market. He expects NIFTY to remain range-bound between 24,000 and 25,500 in the near term, but sees a strong possibility of new all-time highs by December 2025 or March 2026, with levels of 26,000–26,500 in sight. Watch this detailed analysis for insights on market resilience, global trends, and the road ahead for investors.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
