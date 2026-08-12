Nifty Outlook: Feroze Azeez Sees Upside Towards 26,350 Amid Strong Domestic Flows, MF Inflows

Indian markets have remained largely range-bound, but the outlook is turning more positive as domestic liquidity stays strong. Feroze Azeez, CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, says the Nifty could retrace towards 26,350, supported by continued mutual fund buying and strong SIP flows. Mutual funds recorded significant equity purchases, while SIP contributions remained near record levels. A large cash pile with mutual funds also provides further support if foreign investors turn sellers. The broader market has continued to perform well despite the Nifty’s recent flat trend. The key message for long-term investors is that strong domestic flows could help sustain market momentum in the coming months.