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Nifty Rally Gets A Boost From Falling Oil: Vaishali Parekh On What Comes Next

Nifty Rally Gets A Boost From Falling Oil: Vaishali Parekh On What Comes Next

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 5:26 PM IST

The Indian stock market is showing renewed strength as easing crude oil prices and hopes of smoother movement through the Strait of Hormuz improve investor sentiment. With the Nifty trading above 24,350, the key question now is whether the index can decisively cross the 24,400 resistance level and sustain the uptrend. In this edition of the Business Today market show, Vaishali Parekh, VP – Technical Research and Analysis at Prabhudas Lilladher, joins us to decode the latest market action, key Nifty and Bank Nifty levels, sector trends and the outlook for traders and investors. She also discusses her stock strategy and the stocks she is watching, including Astral, Sai Life Sciences and ICICI Bank. Tune in for Vaishali Parekh’s technical view on where the market could head next and what investors should watch closely.

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