Nifty Rally Watch: Gaurav Dua Decode The Next Move | Market Guru

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 20, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025, 3:46 PM IST

 

In today’s episode of Market Guru, we break down the market mood as Nifty inches toward a fresh record high amid strong global cues and robust sectoral momentum. Business Today TV speaks with Gaurav Dua, CIO at Standard Chartered Securities, on whether the rally has more legs. Dua discusses the impact of GST reforms, interest-rate expectations, and improving India-US ties on market sentiment. He reveals where fresh strength is emerging - financials, consumption, selective IT, and metals - and why large caps may continue leading. The conversation also covers PSU banks, autos, cement, capital goods, and the evolving demand cycle. Don’t miss this comprehensive analysis of what’s driving markets and where smart money is moving next. Subscribe for more expert insights!

