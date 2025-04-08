Nifty & Sensex Open In The Green Despite Looming Trade War Escalation

After Monday's bloodbath, Indian markets staged a sharp rebound on Tuesday, April 8. Around 10:50 AM, the Nifty was trading at 22,286.40, up 124.80 points (0.56%), while the Sensex rose 384.49 points (0.53%) to 73,522.39. All sectoral indices were in the green. Asian markets are up with strong gains. Overnight, Wall Street indices recovered from their lows, though the Dow still fell 350 points, the S&P 500 closed 0.2% lower, and the Nasdaq ended just above the flatline. FIIs sold Indian equities worth ₹9,040 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth ₹12,122 crore—highlighting the tug-of-war in market sentiment. Investors remain cautious amid global recession fears, concerns over possible US tariffs on Indian goods, and selling pressure ahead of earnings season. Despite global headwinds, Indian equities have shown resilience, with many still betting on the strength of the domestic economy. But is this bounce for real—or just a dead cat bounce? Watch Top Stocks on Business Today TV with Shailendra Bhatnagar as he breaks down the market action, sectors to watch, and where investors should keep an eye on.