Nifty Sideways At July’s First Expiry | Q1 Earnings, RIL, Auto Stocks In Focus

Indian equity markets began the first weekly expiry of July on a sideways note, with the Nifty hovering near a 9-month high. After a strong four-month rally, investors appear to be staying on the sidelines, awaiting fresh cues from the upcoming Q1 earnings season, which begins next week. In this episode of Business Today’s Market Commentary with Shailender Bhatnagar, we break down the key market signals shaping sentiment on Dalal Street. Large caps are showing strength over midcaps, with Reliance Industries in focus, while auto ancillary stocks continue to attract sectoral interest. Overall equity sentiment remains risk-on, supported by gains on Wall Street. However, early signs of fatigue are visible, with the Nifty showing signs of topping out. As Indian markets enter H2 2025 on a strong note, Q1 earnings are expected to set the tone for the next leg of market direction.