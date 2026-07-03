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Nifty To Hit 25,200 Soon? Market Expert Feroze Azeez Predicts Market Breakout

Nifty To Hit 25,200 Soon? Market Expert Feroze Azeez Predicts Market Breakout

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

Investor sentiment has improved as crude oil prices have eased, supporting India's macroeconomic outlook and market confidence. The discussion covers the importance of lower average crude prices, key Nifty resistance levels, and the factors that could drive the next phase of the market rally. Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, explains why macroeconomic conditions remain supportive, shares insights from historical crude oil trends, and outlines why he believes Nifty has the potential to move towards the 25,200 level.

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