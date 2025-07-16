Nifty Unable To Break Away From 9-Month Highs. Trump’s Tariffs Continue To Loom

In Market Guru series, Shailendra Bhatnagar in conversation with Aditya Sood, Fund Manager at InCred Asset Management, as he shares his insights on the current market landscape, investment strategy, and key portfolio holdings. With over ₹2,000 crore in AUM across multi-cap and small & mid-cap PMS schemes, Aditya discusses macro trends, falling interest rates, global capital flows, and why India remains a compelling investment destination. He explains the rationale behind concentrated bets in healthcare and tech, including stocks like Tejas Networks, Neuland Labs, Indraprastha Medical, and Religare. Discover how InCred identifies value in volatile markets and why a disciplined, bottom-up approach remains key to wealth creation in today’s dynamic environment. Listen in