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Nifty Valuation Decode, Should You Enter Now Or Wait?

Nifty Valuation Decode, Should You Enter Now Or Wait?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 5:06 PM IST

With the NIFTY 50 trading near 17x PE, investors are asking a key question - are we in a good buying zone or is more correction ahead? The outlook depends largely on earnings visibility, with estimates hovering around ₹1400 EPS, though risks of downgrades remain. The expert view suggests that valuations are becoming comfortable, and if earnings hold steady, this could turn into an attractive entry zone. However, uncertainty still lingers, making it crucial for investors to stay selective. Rather than aggressive buying, a phased approach is recommended-track markets closely, shortlist strong sectors and stocks, and invest where risk-reward looks favorable. Timing may be uncertain, but opportunities are beginning to emerge.

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