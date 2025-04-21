"Nifty Will Hit Record Highs In FY26”: G Chokkalingam Predicts 12% Upside

Where is the Nifty headed by the end of FY26? In this excerpt from Market Today, Business Today TV, renowned market veteran G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD of Equinomics Research, shares his incredibly bullish outlook. He confidently predicts that 'Nifty will create a record high this year, and it is not likely to crash again in the second half!' Mr. Chokkalingam bases his optimism on India's strong relative position, projecting the fastest GDP growth globally. He anticipates a significant reversal in monetary policy and a favourable shift in global allocations towards India. He highlights the massive selling by FIIs (nearly ₹2 trillion in the last 1-2 years) as a potential positive, expecting a strong comeback of both FDIs and FIIs. Unless unforeseen 'exogenous factors like COVID pandemic happens,' Mr. Chokkalingam sees a 'minimum 12% upside' for both Sensex and Nifty. He believes that the ongoing trade war will negatively impact economies like China, further attracting foreign investors to India and bringing back retail investors. Get ready for potentially record-breaking levels! Tune in to understand the compelling reasons behind this optimistic forecast for the Indian stock market and what could drive the Nifty to new heights in FY26.